Showers return

WARMER WEDNESDAY

We will start Wednesday morning off in the upper 50s and a mostly clear sky, not bad! Temperatures climb to the mid 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A boundary will approach that could trigger a few showers or isolated storms in the evening, but it won’t be a guarantee for everyone.

RAIN RETURNS

A storm system nearby will bring some steady rain through the first part of the day Thursday. Roads will be wet for the commute, showers will linger into the early afternoon. A northeasterly wind will drag cooler temperatures in, highs will reach the mid 60s.

BACK TO SUNSHINE

The end of the week looks great. Clouds will thin out Friday, highs will reach a seasonable 70 degrees with lower humidity. Sunshine will be abundant heading into the weekend, it will be warmer too with highs approaching 80 degrees early next week.

