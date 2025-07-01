Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

We’re on a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This warning is in effect for parts of Worcester and Norfolk County until 8 p.m.

The storms are expected to bring damaging winds and downpours.

Boston 25 News will update the latest weather forecast when it becomes available.

A line of strong storms is currently working east. I expect it's at peak intensity right now - weakening has likely already begun.



Isolated patches of minor damage are being reported in its wake. Should be some leftover rain that reaches the coast. pic.twitter.com/VmVLDtrG5q — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) July 1, 2025

