Seasonable start to the week

SUNNY SUNDAY

We’ll have full sunshine on tap across the region today. Morning temps will be in the 20s, but it will feel colder with the breeze. Dress for feels like temperatures in the teens early, afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

THIS WEEK

High pressure is in charge of the forecast this week. We will have plenty of sunshine again Monday with seasonable temperatures. An onshore wind will bring in some coastal clouds Tuesday. We will also have the chance for a few isolated ocean effect snow showers across southeastern MA that could leave us with a patchy dusting of snow in some spots. Eventually the wind direction will shift to the south by Thursday and Friday, this will allow highs to warm to the 40s and eventually 50s by the end of next week. This will also come with a small chance for showers Friday night into Saturday.





