Ringing in 2024: New Year’s Eve forecast

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

Showers have since moved out of Southern New England and our weather will improve through the remainder of Saturday evening! Nighttime conditions will be dry, but cooler air is beginning to settle in. Sunday will be a much better and brighter day with highs in the low 40s. If you’re headed out to First Night, dress in layers. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark as we ring in the New Year!

NICER WEATHER WELCOMES 2024

We will be off to a good start in 2024. Monday will feature sunshine with highs in the low 40s. This will set the tone as we progress through an overall quiet and mild first several days of 2024. We are keeping an eye on a boundary that could bring more clouds and the potential for a few showers or snow showers Thursday, so make sure to check in with us throughout the upcoming week!

Happy New Year!!!

