Weekend warm up

FRIDAY BREEZE

Dress for a morning chill with wake-up weather generally in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will climb into the 60s, resulting in a more comfortable afternoon than the other days this week. It will be bright and blustery with the strongest wind across the Cape and Islands. Much of the coast and southeastern MA will see sustained wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph.

WARM WEEKEND

You’ll enjoy September-like weather this weekend. The mornings will be cool with sunrise 40s, but the afternoons will make it to the 70s in most towns! Sunny, calm, and warm conditions will last straight through the middle of next week. It will be a great time for leaf peeping, apple or pumpkin picking, or watching the Head of the Charles Regatta.

