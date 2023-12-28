Rainy Weather Returns

WEATHER ALERT

Showers are moving in this evening, the worst of this storm will pass through tonight into early Thursday morning with some steadier and heavier rain at times. Rainfall amounts will vary from about 0.25″-1.00″, with the highest totals across southeastern MA. Scattered showers will continue at times throughout Thursday, it’s a good idea to have your rain gear with you throughout the day as well as our Boston 25 Weather App! We’re not expecting flooding, wind damage, or power outages. Rain will ease up by Thursday evening.

STILL UNSETTLED

The unsettled pattern will linger Friday and Saturday with patchy, light showers at times. Ski Country up north will even get a little fresh snow!

NEW YEAR

Sunshine is set to return Sunday. Seasonably cool conditions will return for the New Year.

© 2019 Cox Media Group