Rain and wind and snow, oh my

WEATHER ALERT

Rain showers coming through during the evening commute have us on WEATHER ALERT this evening. Wet roads will be all around the area, and some flakes may fly in the hills of Worcester County. Grassy surfaces could see patchy coatings, but not on the roads.

Cold air will stay entrenched Thursday with highs struggling to 40. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Friday will only be slightly milder.

WEEKEND STORM

It is trending later on arrival, which would mean even less chance for snow in southern New England. This one may start as snow, especially north of the Mass Pike, but turn quickly to rain. Significant snow will be confined to ski country in central and northern New England.

Strong southerly winds will accompany the storm, pushing temperatures to near 50.

Sunday is looking drier, but clouds may be tough to shake, especially near the coast.

