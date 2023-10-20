Rain On The Way

ANOTHER WEEKEND THREAT

Scattered showers will develop Friday as deeper moisture arrives in the area ahead of low pressure. It won’t rain everywhere or all day, but you’ll need to be ready for showers both morning and afternoon. Our Zip Trip in Salem from 6-10 AM will happen rain or shine, so plan on bringing a raincoat or umbrella. If any showers do come through, they will be light. Don’t let raindrops keep you away!

One area of low pressure comes by Friday night into early Saturday with showers and some steady rain.

The front coming from the west makes it to the coast Saturday and a second storm will develop and and come up the coast. This one will go southeast of us, but close enough to keep showers going through the day. Again, not all the time rain, but an all the time threat.

SUNDAY CHILLIN’

Dry air will blow in Sunday, literally. Gusts will be over 30 miles-per-hour. We will see some sun early, but clouds will puff up again in the afternoon. A few showers may develop, but limited in the dry air. Cool autumn days are ahead to start next week, with a shot at frost close to Boston Tuesday morning and freezing temperatures farther inland.

