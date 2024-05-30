Rain returns

RAIN INCOMING

Steadier rain will develop overnight and impact the Thursday morning commute. Downpours and thunderstorms will be the primary concern. The general rule will be 0.75″-1″ rainfall, but some towns could wind up with 2-3″ depending on how thunderstorms track. Steady rain will end by midday. The afternoon will feature some lingering showers before some breaks in the clouds and dry air take over. A northeasterly wind will drag cooler temperatures in, highs will reach the mid 60s. Skies will clear in the evening - that should give fans some satisfaction for the Rolling Stones concert at Gillette. It’ll be cooler than you might like, but you can’t always get what you want.

BACK TO SUNSHINE

The end of the week looks great. Sunshine will rule Friday morning then scattered clouds will mix in during the afternoon. It will be even brighter Saturday then warmer Sunday. Humidity will stay on the lower side too.

© 2019 Cox Media Group