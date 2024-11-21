Much needed rain

FINALLY, SOME RAIN!

Rain is here! Expect drizzle on the way to work and school early this morning. Rain will turn heavier and steadier by late morning and continue for the rest of the day and night. We could see over 1″ in some cities, which is great news for the ongoing wildfire and smoke concerns.

It will feel raw with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s with gusts 25-35 mph, strongest along the coast, Cape, and Islands.

FRIDAY LULL

You’ll see some breaks in the clouds Friday morning with a brief lull in the soggy weather. Another wave of rain will develop in the afternoon and continue at night. We’re expecting an additional 1/4″ -1/2″ rainfall across eastern MA with far less in western MA.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

The weekend will be cool. Saturday will continue to feature scattered showers and plentiful clouds with low pressure nearby. As it pulls away, we should see late day improvements.

Sunday will be dry and partly sunny, but blustery. Highs will stay around 50 degrees, so dress for a typical November chill!

