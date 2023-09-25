Rain, Rain Won’t Go Away

STILL A BIT SOGGY

Some dry air will continue to push southward… slowly. Southern New England will still have some drizzle and showers to contend with Tuesday. Areas north of the Pike, and especially in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, will have sunshine and milder temperatures.

Highs in southern New England will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

COME ON, SUN

Sunshine will be taking over Wednesday all across New England. Highs will be in the 60s, with cooler readings near the east coast of Massachusetts. Expect some fine autumn weather through at least early Friday with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Friday is still a question mark. A disturbance from the Great Lakes will slide toward us bringing the chance for more rain. It will not be heavy, and areas south of the Pike are favored. Stay with us as it develops.









