Rain NOT going away

WEATHER ALERT

The good news as you wake up to a rainy day is that the heaviest rain will fall early Thursday. Be prepared for wet roads and lower visibility at times. Rainfall amounts will vary from about 0.25″-1.00″, with the highest totals across southeastern MA. Scattered showers will continue at times throughout Thursday, it’s a good idea to have your rain gear with you throughout the day as well as our Boston 25 Weather App! We’re not expecting flooding, wind damage, or power outages. Rain will ease up by Thursday evening.

STILL UNSETTLED

The unsettled pattern will linger Friday and Saturday with patchy, light showers at times. We will even see minor snow accumulation across northern New Hampshire and Maine, great news for Ski Country!

NEW YEAR

Sunshine is set to return Sunday. Seasonably cool conditions will return for the New Year.

