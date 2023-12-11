Rain to give way to bright, cooler conditions

MONDAY IMPROVEMENTS

A cold front moved through this morning bringing heavy rain and stronger wind earlier today, causing a mess for the morning commute! With the rain on the way out, we will be back to more sunshine this afternoon. It will stay cool and breezy, but temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 40s.

COOL AND QUIET

The rest of the week will be far from the weather we experience on Monday. Wet weather will be non-existent across the region through at least the weekend as high pressure begins to take command once again. Along with this change will be a return to cooler weather too. Temperatures for much of the week will fluctuate between mid/upper 20s and low/mid 40s, seasonable for this time of year.

