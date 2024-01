DRY STRETCH

The greater Boston area will enjoy dry weather Tuesday through Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Mornings will be especially chilly (as expected in late January) in the teens and 20s. Watch out for any icy spots on untreated surfaces with any melting over the next few days. Wednesday will feature more seasonable weather with highs above freezing again.

A front will pass through Friday with a spot shower, but no big storms are in sight.

