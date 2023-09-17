Pick of the weekend

SUNNY SUNDAY

It’s a cool and crisp start to the morning, we also have plenty of sunshine across New England! You’ll want a sweater for early plans, but it will feel nice and comfortable if you are in the sunshine later today. Highs will reach the upper 70s with lower humidity. Clouds eventually thicken up later tonight after sunset, still no issues for evening plans.

MONDAY ALERT

Sunshine won’t last long. Clouds return overnight, there will be a couple of showers greeting us for the Monday morning commute too. You’ll need your windshield wipers at times early Monday, rain will be more of a nuisance than anything. It will be noticeably cooler Monday with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Eventually an area of low pressure will slide near southern New England, this will bring a steadier round of rain and the risk for some thunder at times Monday afternoon. Rain could be heavier at times, especially across southeastern MA where we could pick up at least 1″ through Monday evening. Rain clears Monday night, leaving us with several days of sunshine, low 70s and lower humidity.

