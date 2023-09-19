Nice stretch ahead

SUNSHINE RETURNS

After a soaking rain Monday, we are off to a dry start this morning. Any clouds will thin out as the sunrise gets underway. We are on our way to plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s, right where we should be this time of year! We will hold on to this bright and comfy pattern, mornings will be cooler this week with 50s heading out early.

WEEKEND WORRY

Indications are that the weekend will have some rain threatening. Timing is all over the place in our model guidance, but it has our attention. Likely clouds moving in Saturday and rain Saturday night or Sunday. Stay with us as we update that forecast this week.









