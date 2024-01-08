Next Storm: Rain & Wind

LOOKIN’ LIKE WINTER

It’s going to be a cold, clear day. Keep in mind, everything is frozen this morning. So you’ll need extra time to scrape snow and ice off your car. Even with full sunshine, I don’t expect very much melting. The fresh snow pack will keep afternoon highs capped in the low to mid 30s in southern New England.

WEATHER ALERT ON THE WAY

Clouds will increase Tuesday as mild air moves into southern New England. Brace for another cold start in the 20s. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees. Then the mercury will rise into the 50s overnight! That warm weather combined with downpours will lead to rapid snowmelt, areas of flooding, and some dense fog. Street, river, and coastal flooding are all concerns. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect areawide for 1-3″ rainfall (except for the Cape and Islands).

Precipitation will arrive around 3-4 PM Tuesday. There will be an initial burst of snow at elevations. Even though it will be washed away by heavy rain by 10 PM or so, the evening commute could be quite slippery in parts of central MA and southern NH. Only a coating to a few inches will fall before rain comes along. Downpours should taper off from west to east by 7 AM Wednesday morning.

A HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect Tuesday night to Wednesday for sustained southerly winds 30-40 mph and gusts 50-70 mph in eastern MA and RI. The strongest winds, and greatest threat for power outages, will develop over the Cape and Islands.

Peak conditions will come through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Please be sure to check back for the latest.

