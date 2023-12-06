Morning snow...Rebound coming

WEATHER ALERT

Bands of snow will move onshore this morning and result in a slow and slippery AM commute in some eastern MA towns. The South Shore will be the most impacted, especially up and down route 3, with 1-3″ snowfall expected before lunchtime. Boston and the North Shore will see occasional light snow with a patchy coating-1″. A few flurries will make it farther inland, but accumulation is not expect in Central MA, the Merrimack Valley, or Southern NH.

The afternoon will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy across Massachusetts with temperatures stuck in the 30s. A band of rain or snow may last until 1 PM in Plymouth or later this afternoon on Cape Cod. Road will remain wet and slushy there with temperatures above freezing. Keep in mind, it will be quite cold tonight. So any lingering slush will freeze into ice in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Based on some heavier bands of snow, I'm going to nudge up that bullseye to 1-3", although we may still go higher in one or two towns where the heaviest snow falls this morning. @boston25. pic.twitter.com/99AIpgj9T9 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 6, 2023

LOOKING FORWARD TO A REBOUND

Chilly air will last through Thursday. A warm front will bring back seasonable 40s Friday then weekend 50s. The next storm to watch is timing out for Sunday night to Monday morning with substantial rain and wind.

