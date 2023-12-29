More clouds and showers

STAYING DREARY

We are waking up to more showers again today. Roads are wet, but rain won’t be as intense as it was Thursday. During dry times, we will still be stuck under clouds and patchy fog, I also can’t rule out some mist or drizzle mixing in. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday will feature more clouds and another round of some scattered showers. A boundary will bring a few snow showers to our north and west with minor accumulation. We won’t see any snow locally though, just light rain at times. Dry weather will finally settle back in by Saturday evening.

IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE NEW YEAR

Finally, sunshine returns Sunday! It will feel cooler with highs in the low 40s, but that’s right where we should be this time of year. Dress in warmer layers for New Year’s Eve plans. Dry weather will continue for New Year’s Day, but we will have some clouds around at times. Have a great weekend and Happy New Year!

