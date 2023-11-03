Mild turn this weekend

FROSTY START FRIDAY

We dropped back into the 20s and 30s this morning for another frosty and freezing start. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with seasonable 50s returning. It will be bright and breezy today with an increasing southwest wind. That wind will make raking leaves frustrating today. You’re better off waiting until the weekend.

WEEKEND WARMING

Despite more clouds around this weekend, high temperatures will be around 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the best day for yard cleanup given the lighter winds. Sunday will turn a little breezy in the afternoon. The weather will be excellent for the Patriots’s game Sunday afternoon (right here on Boston 25!)

