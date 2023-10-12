Mild Temps To End The Week

WE NEED MORE SUNSHINE

Thursday will remain dry with more chilly morning 40s and afternoon 60s, as well as few 70s sprinkled about. The cold pool in Canada slides east Thursday night, shifting winds to the north. That’ll bring some cooler air to end the week Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE

A storm coming from the west coast is moving across the country. As it approaches the northeast and matures (occludes), a new storm will form on the east coast. That storm will pull a lot of the rain offshore to our south. There is still a chance it works farther north, but chances for some dry times this weekend are increasing. Stay with us as this one develops.

