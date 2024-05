MORE SUNSHINE COMING

After the storms Monday night, skies clear overnight leading to sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the 80s as well. Expect more sun Wednesday with a small risk of any showers popping up. Highs will be in the 70s.

THERE’S MORE RAIN, TOO

Rain is likely starting Wednesday night into Thursday. Timing is still a question mark, though. It’ll be one to watch with the Red Sox and Rolling Stones back in New England.

© 2019 Cox Media Group