Light snowfall on Friday

LATE WEEK SNOW

Friday morning will start off cold with temps around 20 degrees and wind chill about 10 degrees colder. The morning will be mostly dry with a few light snow showers developing before noon. A weak storm system passing to our south will attempt to force steadier snow into the region during the afternoon, but dry air will largely negate this. The exception is southeast Mass where moisture from the ocean will allow for moderate snow banding to occur. That’s where 2-4″ accumulation will make for the slowest roads during the evening commute. From Boston, to Providence, to Worcester, and the North Shore we’re looking at around an inch to two at most. Northern MA and southern NH will see less than an inch. The one thing working in favor of snow is the cold weather providing a “fluff factor” to the snowfall.

COLDEST WEEKEND OF WINTER

Brace yourself! The weekend will be cold, dry, breezy, and raw. Wake-up temps both days will be in the singles and teens locally. Wind chills will sink below zero. The chill will peak Saturday with a high of only 21 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be brighter and a smidge “milder”, if you wil... Highs won’t even reach 30 degrees.

We begin to rebound again on Monday.

