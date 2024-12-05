Latest forecast: Possible afternoon snow squalls followed by strong wind gusts

QUICK CLIPPER

A “clipper” this coming through this morning with snow in the greater Boston area. Along the coastline, a coating to 1″ of snow will stick to the grass and some of the untreated roads. Roads will remain wet along the South Coast, Cape and Islands where temperatures are slightly milder. The worst of the weather this morning will impact I-95/128, north, and west with a widespread 1-3″ and totals 3-6″ at higher elevations. Steady rain and snow should taper off by 10 AM. After that you’ll see dry stretches with the risk for a passing snow squall through the afternoon. Keep in mind, visibility can briefly drop to near zero with a quick coating if your town is impacted. That can be particularly dangerous if you are driving.

A WIND ADVISORY will last through this evening, if not longer, for gusts up to 50 mph. Wind damage is possible, especially where heavy, wet snow is weighing down tree limbs.

COLD END

Wind will help dry out many of the local roads this evening, but anything still slushy or snowy will freeze tonight as temperatures plummet. Friday will be cold and blustery. Wake-up wind chills in the singles and teens will only climb into the 20s in the afternoon. That cold will stay for the weekend. In fact, flurries are expected locally on Sunday with a fresh 1-3″ of snow in central and northern New England.

