At last, some rain on the way

WET WEATHER PATTERN UNFOLDS

After 29 consecutive days without measurable rainfall, the 4th longest dry stretch ever recorded in Boston, rain is returning to the area...

A low pressure system off the East Coast is slowly moving our direction. Upon it’s arrival on Thursday, it will enjoy a DAYS long stay off our coast. That means we’ll have several days of clouds, drizzle, and showers. Thursday through Saturday look pretty drab along the coastline where at least 1/4″ of rain is likely. Higher totals are expected in far southeast MA, with up to 2″ on the Cape and even more on the islands, but they’ll fall off quickly moving inland. In fact, central and western MA may not even reach 1/4″ in this timeframe. Be sure to check back as we assess the extent of rainfall each day.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Plan on a cool, cloudy, and breezy weekend. Expect building 4-9 foot waves over the weekend along the coast. Between those and astronomical high tides, areas of minor coastal flooding are likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Fall officially starts Sunday, and it will finally feel like it with below average temperatures. Sunday’s also the day the forecast should dry out with some breaks in the clouds. If low pressure slows down, the improvements will be delayed too. Stay tuned!

