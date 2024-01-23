Into The Mix

LIGHT STUFF TUESDAY

Much of the day will be dry Tuesday. Some light snow, sleet, and rain will work in during the afternoon. It will not be significant as temperatures will be too mild for much sticking even where it is snowing. Expect just spotty light snow in New Hampshire for primary day. This will not impact voters’ ability to get to the polls.

WHITE AND WET

Temperatures will drop Tuesday evening after sunset, allowing light snow developing over the region to start to stick. That will continue into Wednesday morning. Expect a general coating to 3″ of snow, with the lowest amounts in southeast Massachusetts and higher amount north of the Mass Pike and in New Hampshire. Temperatures will warm Wednesday. Rain will move back in during the day and continue into Thursday.

It will be significantly warmer than last week, but stay unsettled much of the time. Saturday may be the only totally dry day.

© 2019 Cox Media Group