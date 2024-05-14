The Heat is ON!

PICK OF THE WEEK

After some early clouds and a spot shower overnight, Tuesday will be the best of the week for consecutive weeks! A day full of sunshine will give us highs around 80 degrees. It will, of course, be cooler where the southwest wind will be off the water. That will be areas around Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Cape Ann.

More clouds are in the forecast for Wednesday, but it’ll still be mild with highs in the 70s!

BLAME IT ON THE RAIN

Temperatures return to the cooler 60s starting Thursday. A storm offshore to the south will turn our winds to the east and bring some rain north. The track looks to bring some rain as far north as the Mass Pike Thursday morning before pulling it back south. Some showers are likely Friday as well, though it will not be raining all day. The next chance for a rainy day is Saturday, but that is still uncertain much like last weekend was at this time.

So, stay with us as the situation evolves this week.

