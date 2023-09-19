Great End Of Summer

SUNSHINE FOR DAYS

The sun was back Tuesday and it will be with us each day through Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Afternoons will warm back to the 70s. After Friday, the forecast becomes more uncertain.

STORMING INTO FALL

The autumn equinox, starting the new season, is 2:50 a.m. Saturday. That makes this coming weekend the first full weekend of fall!

Well, a storm forming off the southeast U.S. coast will have a lot to say about the weather for that weekend. There are different model solutions on rain for Saturday involving timing, placement, and duration. We will be updating, but for now, plan on some rain at least part of Saturday and Sunday. Until then, enjoy the last gorgeous days of summah!





© 2019 Cox Media Group