Gaining more sunshine

CLOUDS & SUN WEDNESDAY

An upper level low pressure system is moving out, but we will still be left under the influence of some clouds today, as well as an isolated shower. It’s cooler heading out the door with 40s this morning. While most stay dry, there is a low risk for a shower focused across eastern MA. Clouds will bubble at times this afternoon, otherwise, plan on a bit more sunshine than the last few days with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY PICK

Thursday will be a beauty! It will be clear and cool in the morning with mid 40s around sunrise, highs will rebound to the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Get outside and soak up the sun while it lasts, more rain is on the way by the end of the week.

ANOTHER WEEKEND THREAT

We’re tracking another weekend storm. Clouds will increase Friday with showers expected in the afternoon and steady rain at night. Saturday is the best bet for heavy rain and thunder, it will be a bit breezy as well. Like last week, things can shift, speed up, or slow down. The timeline we’re favoring now may change as the storm track comes into focus. Be sure to check back on these details.

Showers will linger Sunday, it’s still unclear how long rain will last. The wind is going to pick up Sunday, with gusts up to 35 mph. Make sure to secure Halloween decorations with the threat for rain and wind this weekend!

© 2019 Cox Media Group