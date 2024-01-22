Finally thawing out

CHILLY START, SUNNY MONDAY

Monday kicks off on a frigid note with temperatures in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits. Plan on sunshine today with a much better warm-up, highs in the upper 30s. This will be the first time since last Tuesday we have been above freezing in Boston!

LIGHT SNOW & MIX LATE TUESDAY

It won’t be quite as cold Tuesday morning with wake up temperatures in the upper 20s. We will see some sunshine early on, but clouds take over in the afternoon. If you’re heading to the polls in NH, plan on dry conditions until the evening. Highs will be slightly warmer nearing 40 degrees for some. Light snow arrives for the evening commute, but temperatures will be too mild for anything to accumulate initially. As temperatures drop overnight, there will be minor accumulation with 1-2″ in the higher elevations across northern MA into NH. South of the MA Pike towards the coast we are looking at a coating-1″. We could see some sleet mixing in at times late Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now this looks like a low impact event, but check back with us for any changes.

WARMING TREND LEADING TO A WET END OF THE WEEK

It will be even warmer by the end of the week with 40s Thursday and nearing 50 degrees Friday. Steady rain is expected at times throughout the day Thursday, with scattered showers lingering through Friday. Though the work week ends with wet weather, drier conditions are look to prevail over the upcoming weekend.

