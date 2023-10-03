Feeling like summer: Hottest day of the week

HOTTEST DAY OF THE WEEK

We have a ridge of high pressure parked across New England, this will keep things bright and toasty over the next few days. The record high in Boston is 85 degrees and Worcester 83 degrees, and I don’t think we’ll make it quite that high. After a Fall-like start in the morning with wakeup 40s and 50s, brace for a summery afternoon in the 80s. The Cape and Islands will stay in the 70s, which is still quite balmy for October!

QUIET STRETCH

Wednesday will bring another round of 80s to the interior, but an onshore breeze will keep eastern MA in the 70s, including Boston. Mild and bright conditions will last through at least Thursday. Clouds will increase Friday, but showers look to move in late.

SOGGY TURN

A slow moving front will bring showers to New England Saturday. Right now the whole day looks soggy with rain starting Friday night and lingering through Saturday night. There may be a few showers still out there early Sunday morning, but drying conditions and improving weather are expected to take over. Keep in mind, it will turn breezy and cooler this weekend, so a “Fall feel” returns. In fact, next week looks pretty cool too with on/off clouds.

