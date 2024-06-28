Fantastic Friday

TGIF

We are waking up to a cooler start and lower humidity. The weather is perfect for our Zip Trip in Rockland from 6-10 AM, but you might need a light layer early. Sunshine and 70s will rule the afternoon, enjoy it!

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday is the day to get outside with highs in the upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to thicken up later in the day with rain moving in overnight. Showers and storms will be possible at any point on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. It will be warm and very muggy Sunday with dew points surging into the 70s. That added moisture will likely fuel some steady rain and downpours at times. Some stronger storms will be possible as well, make sure to check back in with us for the latest timing and threats with any storms.

