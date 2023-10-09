Fall temps return

REFRESHING FALL AIRMASS

Delightful weather across the region today.

The fall-like feel remains in place with temperatures cool to slightly below average. Normal highs for Boston are 65°.

Dry conditions will prevail throughout the day with breezy conditions. Gusts could reach 32 mph in Boston. Not ruling out a stray shower overnight with temperatures dipping into the mid to lower 40s.

The holiday weekend will wrap up tomorrow with more of the same, plenty of sunshine with cool temperatures, not as breezy.

On Tuesday we could see a better chance for rain, not widespread or a washout of a day, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Drier and cooler Wednesday and Thursday with more clouds than sun into Friday. Friday overnight into Saturday is when we could have our next round of rain. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast.

As of now, could be widespread with temperatures in the upper 50s. For now, let’s enjoy this gorgeous fall weather with plenty of sunshine.

© 2019 Cox Media Group