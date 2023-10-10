Fall Temps Continue

REFRESHING FALL AIRMASS

Quick spot showers will track over southern New England today, though the local forecast is mostly dry and mostly cloudy today. Any showers will be light, patchy, and very low impact locally. The exception is a lonely more substantial shower that could develop over southeastern MA.

Count on chilly wake-up 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s all week. It will be seasonable, which means layers will be your best bet! We have a pattern with AM sunshine and PM clouds Wednesday through Friday. Dry weather is expected during that time.

WEEKEND RAIN… AGAIN?

Low pressure will track from the Midwest and Great Lakes Region towards New England this weekend. Saturday may start dry, but it’s difficult to nail down a precise timeline this far in advance. Currently, rainfall looks to develop at some point Saturday and peak overnight into Sunday. Totals aren’t set, but the potential is present (again!) for 1″+ rain locally. I also expect some windy conditions at the coastline where some minor coastal flooding and beach erosion are on the table. These coastal impacts could linger into Monday with persistent onshore flow as low pressure pulls away.

