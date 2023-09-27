Fall Sunshine

ONE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAY

Morning temperatures will again be mostly in the 40s, with some 50s at the beach and 30s interior. The day will be sun-filled with highs in the 60s in the afternoon. A light easterly wind will keep it cooler at the coast.

It’ll be a perfect night for football at Plymouth North High School for their game vs. Hingham. That’s the Boston 25 Sports Game of the Week.

RAIN, RAIN STAY AWAY

Clouds and rain lurking to our south will begin pushing north Thursday and arrive Friday. There is a huge difference in model tracks, but the trend has been for some rain arriving at least in southeastern MA Friday to early Saturday.

We will be watching this one closely, so check back often.

