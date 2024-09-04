Fall creeping in

TEMPERATURE SWINGS

Layers, layers, layers! After another chilly start with wake-up 40s and 50s, plan on upper 70s with sunshine this afternoon. Humidity will remain low too. The spectacular stretch with big temperature swings from AM to PM will continue again tomorrow.

WEEKEND RAIN POTENTIAL

The wind direction will shift Friday and Saturday. With an onshore breeze, we’re expecting more clouds to mix in with the slight risk for a spot sprinkle in eastern MA. I’m currently favoring a generally dry forecast with a lack of deep moisture to fuel measurable rain.

The best chance for rain will arrive on Sunday with a slow moving front. Based on the current timeline, that front could trigger some scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. If it speed up, that window could be narrower - something we’ll monitor with updated data in coming days.

