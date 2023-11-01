Fall chill

CHILLY MIDWEEK

A distant ocean storm will graze the Cape and Islands with some rain today. We also have a wave of energy that will come in from the west, triggering some additional patchy showers. Keep in mind, the dry times will outweigh the wet times. Some flurries may fall or mix with the patchy rain today, especially north and west of Boston. No accumulation is expected locally. The Berkshires in western Mass will see some minor accumulation through the day.

Chilly weather will peak today and tomorrow, feeling more like early December than early November. At least sunny skies return Thursday, helping us recover slowly from a freezing start!

WEEKEND WARMING

Temperatures will warm up by the weekend. Plan on seasonable 50s Friday with nice, bright conditions again. Saturday and Sunday will both peak near 60 degrees.

