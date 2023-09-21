End of Summer

ONE LAST DAY

Another nice day will end the week Friday. Sunshine to start will fade behind increasing clouds in the afternoon, but it will be dry. Friday night plans will be dry as well. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s with a few towns hitting 70. Cooler temperatures will be near the water with a light east to northeast wind.

WATCHING THE TROPICS

Another tropical system will be off the southeast U.S. coastline to start the weekend. It will track into the mid-Atlantic coast, but rain will run out ahead of it into New England. The heaviest rain will be in southeast New England, but lighter rains will fall farther north. It is looking wet at Gillette for the show Saturday night.

As long as the storm maintains its slow northward progression, we will be drier on Sunday with just occasional showers. We will need to watch it, though, through the next few days.

As long as the storm maintains its slow northward progression, we will be drier on Sunday with just occasional showers. We will need to watch it, though, through the next few days.





