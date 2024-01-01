A dry start to the new year!

HELLO 2024!

Enjoy dry and partly cloudy conditions for the first day of 2024! Clouds will be thickest early this morning, and skies will brighten a bit this afternoon. Get set for highs in the 30s.

The quiet weather will set the tone as we progress through a tranquil start to the week. Mornings will be chilly in the 20s. Highs will reach the lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday may be the pick of the whole week with lots of sunshine and light wind. Although clouds will redevelop and mix with the sun Wednesday, it will stay dry.

A COUPLE RAIN & SNOW CHANCES

A piece of energy coming in from the west may trigger a few inland flurries Thursday. At the coast (especially Cape), a few light rain showers are possible. An ocean storm will stay far enough out-to-sea to limit impacts/moisture locally. Overall, the day looks mostly cloudy and mostly dry.

The next thing we will be tracking is the potential for a stronger storm later this weekend. The details are murky, but the chance exists for heavy rain and snow across New England. At this time, the best chance for snow appears to be in interior & northern New England.

