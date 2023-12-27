PATTERN CHANGE AHEAD

You are waking up to dense fog again which will lead to slow travel through mid-morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across eastern MA through 7AM to account for visibilities that are down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Clouds will take over even after the fog lifts, it will still be mild with temperatures reaching 50 degrees. A spot shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, steady rain will fill in from west to east after sunset. The worst of this next storm will be overnight Wednesday into early Thursday with some steady and at times heavier rainfall. The good news with this, we aren’t expecting any wind issues and flooding is not a concern.

The unsettled pattern is set to linger Friday and Saturday with patchy, light showers at times. We are also watching the potential for some snow mixing in across the higher elevations of northern MA/southern NH. Check back in with us as we adjust the details to this forecast!

NEW YEAR

Sunshine returns Sunday. It’s looking cool and dry for New Year’s Eve plans, with a quiet start to 2024!

© 2019 Cox Media Group