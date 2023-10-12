Cooling Weekend Weather

NICE TO END THE WEEK

Enjoy afternoon upper 60s today - this is the last of the above average temperatures! A blend of sun and clouds is expected with the brightest skies south of the Mass Pike. Clouds will be more abundant to the north where a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question this afternoon.

A weak cold front will sweep across the area tonight with passing clouds. That will lead to cooler weather Friday with highs in the lower 60s, despite the abundant sunshine.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES DECREASING

All week we’ve been talking about a storm that may bring us weekend rain. The track continues to trend farther south, which means a drier forecast locally. We can’t completely drop the chance for rain in case there’s a closer wobble. But right now it looks dry for most of New England. The best chance for showers will come through Saturday night through Sunday morning from CT to RI to the Vineyard and Nantucket. The rest of the region will see an uptick in the cloud cover Saturday, hopefully keeping enough breaks to see the solar eclipse midday. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and brisk, breezy weather.

