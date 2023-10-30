Cooler with showers

FALL RETURNS

It is going to look and feel different for your Sunday. A cold front swept through late Saturday ushering in cooler temperatures today. We are starting the day off in the mid 50s, it will get cooler as the day goes on. We are also stuck under some clouds with periods of rain throughout the day. Rain will be more of a nuisance than anything, leaving rainfall amounts close to 1/4″. Keep an umbrella and a rain jacket with you if you are stepping out at any point today! Monday will be a rinse and repeat situation with more showers at times, it will stay cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

HALLOWEEN CHILL AND A WATCHFUL WEDNESDAY

Halloween will be feature a return to dry weather, but we’ll remain cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s. You can expect evening temperatures to dip into the low 40s for trick-or-treating, so dress warm out there! Looking ahead, our attention turns to a storm system expected on Wednesday. At the present time, it appears most likely that this system will make a close pass, bringing rain to at least eastern portions of New England. Cool weather will be abundantly present and a mix with wet snowflakes can’t be ruled out in higher elevations. Beyond that, we’ll continue to experience cool temperatures, but the skies will be mostly clear as we progress through the rest of the week.

