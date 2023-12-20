Cooler weather settles in

GETTING COLDER

No storms are coming the rest of the week, but temperatures are turning down. That just means it’ll feel more like the season. The winter solstice is Thursday night after all! Morning lows in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs in the 30s are on the way. That’s a big problem for those without power or dealing with flooding.

MILDER FOR CHRISTMAS

Temperatures will be rebounding for the weekend before Christmas and keep getting milder through the holiday. The next shot for rain is coming right after Christmas in the middle of next week.

