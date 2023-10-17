Cool showers to start the week

UNSETTLED PATTERN

There is cold air over us the next few days. The sun warming the ground makes it an unstable set-up. The warm air rises into the cold air aloft producing clouds and showers. Not everyone will get wet, but scattered showers will be expected both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday is the one day this week that is almost certainly dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s.

ANOTHER WEEKEND THREAT

Clouds will increase Friday with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Like last week, a storm will threaten for the weekend. Saturday looks like the best bet for wet weather, but we need to see this one come together this week. Stay with us each day as it develops. Shiri will have an update in the morning on Boston 25 Morning News.

