Cold start to the new week

C-C-COLD START TO THE WEEK

Sunrise temperatures today in the teens and 20s were the lowest we’ve seen this season in southern New England. In fact, it’s the first morning in the 20s in Boston! It will stay cool today with highs only making it to the low-mid 40s this afternoon. Clouds will increase. You may see an isolated sprinkle or flurries late afternoon.

The chance for a few stray drops and flakes will continue tonight through Tuesday morning. Precipitation potential is very limited due to the dry air in place. Little to no accumulation is expected. There may be a patchy dusting from the northern Worcester hills and Berkshires into southern NH and southern VT. Many towns even in these spots will stay dry. It will be too mild for anything to stick in the Boston area.

Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Wednesday’s our finally chilly day in the forecast before a late week warm up.

LATE WEEK WARM UP

Balmy temperatures will return late week with 50s Thursday and 60s Friday. Both look decent for an outdoor break or walk, though Thursday will be the brighter of the two. With that mild air in place, the next storm system is plain rain Friday night to Saturday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group