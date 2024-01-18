Cold flakes

STAYING FROSTY

Temperatures dropped below freezing Tuesday and won’t be back above until Monday afternoon!

It’s a long stretch of weather with minimal melting across the region, but also good for snow-making at the ski areas.

With the cold in place, another storm is set to come off the coast to our south.

MORE SNOW BEFORE THE WEEKEND

That storm will track quite a distance offshore. The northern shield of snow will clip southern New England. There will not be a lot of water in the atmosphere to work with, but the cold air will provide the “fluff factor” to give us some accumulations. The focus will be south of the Mass Pike, especially in southeast Massachusetts where up to 4″ is possible.

Behind the storm, bitter cold continues through the weekend.

Check back often on the track of that storm in case that snow forecast changes.

