Cloudy stretch

CLOUDY TUESDAY

Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with only a few brief peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will start off in the low 50s in the morning and rise to the mid 60s by the afternoon. The weather looks dry, though you may want to keep a jacket handy with the cooler temps and cloud cover.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day. A front will approach and trigger some showers in western New England late in the day. Central and eastern MA look to stay dry. That front and showers are set to move in Thursday, rainfall will range from 1/4″ to 1/2″.

Friday will start off with lingering showers in the morning, but by the afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees.

The weekend looks pleasant, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs hovering near 70 degrees. As we head into this weekend, foliage will be nearing peak color in the mountains of northern New England, which is exciting for leaf peepers planning trips!

