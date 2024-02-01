Clouds struggle to lift

FINALLY FLAKE-FREE!

Wednesday’s forecast is finally dry. Be careful on the roads early morning as there may be a few icy spots. Mostly cloudy skies will linger with highs in the mid and upper 30s. That also means we’ll see a little melting!

Thursday will end up cloudy and milder with southwest winds pushing highs into the lower 40s. There may be an isolated rain or snow shower in the evening, but most towns will stay dry as the next storm system approaches.

SPOT SHOWERS ONLY

A fast moving clipper system will come through Thursday night to Friday morning with a spot rain or snow shower only. I’m not expecting much at all, especially as this type of storm system has far less moisture compared to a nor’easter (ocean storm). Friday’s pattern will stay cloudy and unsettled with cold air aloft. That will probably trigger a few sprinkle and flurries - again, all low impact.

Sunshine returns for the weekend, but highs will only be in the 30s. Looks like a good ski weekend, if you are inclined.

No big storms are on the way into next week. Enjoy!

