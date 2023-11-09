Chilly stretch

SHOWERS TODAY

Scattered, mainly light, showers will fall in the Boston area at times today. Showers will dwindle and taper off this afternoon, leading to a dry evening commute for nearly all of MA (Cape and Islands the potential exception). Towns far north were near the freezing mark to start, leading to some minor snow, sleet and ice. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire and points north, much of Vermont, and the Berkshires in Massachusetts for areas of slippery and slow travel. Temperatures will slide above freezing even there, so impacts will be limited between the “warm up” and light nature of precipitation.

There will be a large range in highs today. The Cape and southeastern MA will reach the 50s. Plan on mid 40s in the Boston area and North Shore. Upper 30s are expected in central MA and southern NH.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Get set for a breezy Friday with gusts 20-25 mph. Highs will reach the lower 50s - slightly below average for early November. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will linger tomorrow. A cold front will come through at night with no more than an isolated sprinkle or flurry. The bigger story will be the cool down through the weekend. Brrr!

