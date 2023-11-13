Chilly stretch continues

BRIGHT & COOLER

It was another cool morning with most areas below freezing early. We will see quite a bit of sunshine today, it won’t help to warm us up though with highs in the mid 40s...about 10 degrees cooler than where we should be this time of year. A northerly wind will lead to some ocean effect clouds and possibly a spot sprinkle for Cape Ann, Cape Cod, as well as the islands.

PATTERN CHANGE

A system going by to our north early next week will clip us late Monday. Monday will start out with sunshine, clouds will eventually bubble up through the afternoon. A spot sprinkle or flurry will be possible late Monday into Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like much thanks to dry air in place. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast later in the week with highs nearing 60 degrees by Friday. Rain chances are on the rise Saturday, but there’s still plenty of time to work through the details on that.

